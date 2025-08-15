Two expat-Bangladeshis face ISIS-related charges in Malaysian Court

Two Bangladeshi expatriates have been accused of involvement in terrorist activities in Malaysia, according to the Sessions Court (magistrate court) on Friday.

The accused were Md Mamun Ali, 31 and Refat Bishat, 27. If proven guilty, they could face seven to 30 years of imprisonment separately, according to Malaysian state news agency Bernama

Mamun was accused of supporting the terrorist organization Islamic State (ISIS) through a Facebook account under the name “Sahifulla Islam”. According to court documents, “from July 28, 2023 to April 30, 2024, the accused person used the account to support ISIS.”

Refat was facing charges stating that “on July 10 this year, at around 4:30pm, he was arrested at a house in the Larkin Industrial Estate area with an Honor X6a mobile phone. He was charged for keeping a picture of the ISIS flag on that phone.”

No lawyers represented the accused in court, said the report.

Mamun was charged under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Malaysian Penal Code. If proven guilty, he could face life imprisonment or a maximum of 30 years’ imprisonment along with a fine.

For Refat, the charge under Section 130JB(1)(a) stated that if found guilty, he could fce a maximum of seven years’ imprisonment or a fine, and the related items could be confiscated.

The accused were produced before Judge Dato Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail in court. The court has set September 12 for the hearing to appoint an interpreter.