Bangladesh High Commission holds Consular Camps in Penang

The Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia organized two simultaneous consular camps in Penang to provide essential services to Bangladeshi expatriates in the region.

The camps were held on Saturday and Sunday in George Town and Bukit Mertajam, drawing a large number of Bangladeshi nationals who received services including passport enrolment and delivery, issuance of special passes, and other consular facilities, according to a message received in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Members of the Bangladeshi community in Penang welcomed the initiative, praising the High Commission for bringing critical services closer to expatriates living far from Kuala Lumpur.

They said such outreach efforts ease access to consular support and strengthen ties between the mission and the expatriate community.

The High Commission said it remains committed to regularly holding similar camps across Malaysia to meet the needs of Bangladeshi expatriates and ensure timely delivery of essential services.