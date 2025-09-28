Sunday, September 28, 2025

Karwan Bazar road blocked by workers denied travel to Malaysia

The demonstration began on Sunday morning at the Sark Fountain area of Karwan Bazar

Workers denied travel to Malaysia block road at Kawran Bazar, starting their demonstration on Sunday morning, September 28, 2025, at the Sark Fountain area. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 01:40 PM

Workers who were unable to travel to Malaysia staged a road blockade and held a mass protest at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka, disrupting traffic in and around the area and causing inconvenience to the general public.

The demonstration began on Sunday morning at the Sark Fountain area of Karwan Bazar, reports Bangla Tribune. 

Sajib, a participant in the sit-in, said: “Despite paying Tk5,00,000 to 7,00,000 we could not travel to Malaysia. We were scheduled to go by May 2024. The government has delayed the process under the pretext of training. Each training session cost Tk20,000 to 25,000. Having borrowed this money, we are now struggling along with our families."

He added: "We must be sent to Malaysia by any means; otherwise, we will not be able to bear the burden of our loans.”

Main Uddin Babu, who led the mass protest, said: "We have become destitute. The government had assured us, but in reality, no progress has been made. We will not leave the streets until our demands are met.”

Sub-Inspector Mahmudul Hanan of Tejgaon police station, who was on duty in the Karwan Bazar area, said: “The protesters are currently demonstrating while occupying the roadside.”

