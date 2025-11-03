Monday, November 03, 2025

Motorcyclist killed after truck collision in Tejgaon

Sub-Inspector Al Maruf said the body was handed to the family, the truck seized, and the driver is still at large

 
Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 04:58 PM

A motorcyclist, Khandaker Saidur Rahman, was killed after being hit by a truck in Dhaka’s Tejgaon industrial area early Monday.

Police said the accident occurred around 12:15am near the Southern Pump area.

Pedestrians rescued Saidur, who was critically injured, and took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around 1:45am, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Saidur, 34, worked as a merchandiser at a private company and lived in the Alabdirtek, Baulia area under Pallabi police station.

His brother, Mostafizur Rahman, told reporters: “He was returning home on his motorcycle when a truck hit him. Passersby took him to the hospital, but he could not be saved.”

He added that Saidur’s colleague, who was riding pillion, escaped with minor injuries.

Sub-Inspector Abdullah Al Maruf of Tejgaon Industrial Area police station said the truck involved in the collision had been seized, but the driver fled the scene.

“Efforts are underway to identify and arrest him,” he said.

Police confirmed that Saidur’s body was handed over to his family without an autopsy at their written request.

 

Topics:

Road AccidentKilledTejgaonDhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH)motorcycle accidents
