Sunday, September 14, 2025

EC begins voter registration, NID services for expatriates in Malaysia

Election Commissioner Anwarul Islam will inaugurate the initiative by Wednesday, says an EC official

Election Commission of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 04:20 PM

The Election Commission (EC) will launch the process of voter registration and National Identity Card (NID) issuance for Bangladeshi expatriates in Malaysia, aiming to include overseas citizens in the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Elections.

The inaugural program of this process in Malaysia is scheduled to take place by Wednesday, according to EC officials.

Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, who reached Malaysia on Saturday, will formally inaugurate the initiative.

Election Commissioner Anwarul's Private Secretary Mohammad Kamruzzaman confirmed to BSS that the program will take place within the stipulated timeline.

MalaysiaElection Commission (EC)Bangladesh ElectionsNational Identity Cards (NID)
