Bangladesh to assist displaced nationals in Cambodia amid border conflict

The embassy’s labour counsellor is arranging temporary shelter, transportation, and medical assistance for the affected Bangladeshis

The Labour Counsellor of the Embassy is arranging temporary shelter,transportation,and medical assistance for the affected Bangladeshis. 29 July,2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 10:56 AM

Efforts are underway to return displaced Bangladeshis in Cambodia to their workplaces, with temporary shelter, transportation, and medical assistance arranged for those affected.

According to a press release issued by the embassy, Labour Counsellor Fahad Parvez Bosunia met with the displaced Bangladeshis on Monday in Phnom Penh after they gathered there from the Cambodia border areas. With the help of the local Bangladeshi community, he also distributed food aid among them.

The embassy stated that it is working to restore peace in the border areas so the affected citizens can be safely relocated back to their places of employment. The embassy’s labour counsellor is arranging temporary shelter, transportation, and medical assistance for the affected Bangladeshis.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh embassy in Bangkok has urged all Bangladeshi nationals in Cambodia to seek safe shelter amid the ongoing armed conflict between Thailand and Cambodia. Those who wish to leave the affected areas have been requested to contact the embassy's hotline at +6681870843 for assistance.

To ensure the safe relocation and protection of Bangladeshis from the border regions, the embassy has appealed to Cambodian authorities, the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, and other international agencies for support.

 

Bangladesh Embassy
