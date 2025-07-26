Saturday, July 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Bangladesh Embassy in Washington marks July-August Uprising 1st anniversary

  • Posters and photos displayed key moments of the movement
  • A documentary on the massacre was shown to guests
Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, DC commemorates first anniversary of July-August Uprising on July 25, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 26 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM

Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, DC on Friday observed the first anniversary of the historic July-August Uprising by hosting a commemorative event titled “July Beyond Borders.”

Held at the auditorium of the Embassy, the event featured a special exhibition of posters and photographs highlighting key moments of the mass movement and the atrocities committed during that period, according to a press release received on Saturday.  

A documentary film on the massacre was also screened for attendees, it added.
 
Prominent members of the Bangladeshi diaspora, including individuals who actively supported the pro-democracy movement from abroad, attended the event and paid tribute to the martyrs by viewing archival footage and still images.

Officials and staff of the Embassy, along with expatriate Bangladeshis and professionals from various walks of life, were also present at the program.

The July-August Uprising, marked by the unprecedented participation of students and citizens, played a pivotal role in restoring democratic values and upholding the people's rights in Bangladesh. 

The movement led to the eventual fall of the then Hasina-led regime, which, according to reports, killed over 1,400 students and civilians before fleeing. 

The uprising is widely regarded as a turning point in the Bangladesh's democratic struggle, ending a period of authoritarian rule through the sacrifice of hundreds of lives.

Topics:

Washington DCBangladesh EmbassyUSA-Bangladesh
Read More

Salehuddin: Bangladesh may get reduced tariffs on exports to USA

Special prayer for victims of airplane crash at Milestone School held in Tokyo

Michael Kugelman: Washington views its ties with Dhaka through lenses of trade

Dhaka continues tariff negotiations with Washington

Jagannath University teachers, students hold 'March for Palestine' for Gaza genocide

Zaima Rahman arrives in DC to attend National Prayer Breakfast

Latest News

Chinese medical team offers full support for Bangladesh in treating injured

Brazil keen to ink trade deal with Bangladesh

UN adopts Bangladesh's landmark resolution on the Culture of Peace

Will Thailand-Cambodia border clash spiral into all-out war?

Gaza's humanitarian crisis in numbers

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x