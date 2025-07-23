Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Special prayer for victims of airplane crash at Milestone School held in Tokyo

Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Md Daud Ali expressed profound sadness over the incident

Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Md Daud Ali expressed profound sadness over the incident at Milestone on july 23, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 23 Jul 2025, 06:58 PM

The Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo organised a special prayer on Wednesday for the victims of the airplane crash at the Milestone School and College in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Md Daud Ali expressed profound sadness over the incident.

He prayed for the forgiveness of the souls of those who died in the accident and for the swift recovery of the injured.

Later, a special prayer was offered for the forgiveness of the souls of the deceased and the speedy recovery of the injured.

Prayers were also made for the development, progress, and welfare of Bangladesh, said a media release.

Members of the Bangladeshi community in Japan and embassy officials were present at the event.

Milestone College Plane Crash
