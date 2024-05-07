EC suspends Sarishabari upazila polls in Jamalpur

The Election Commission (EC) has suspended the Sarishabari Upazila Parishad election in Jamalpur following a legal dispute over the nomination of a candidate.

District Election Officer and Returning Officer of Jamalpur Mohammad Shaniazzaman Talukder said that the election process for the 6th Upazila Parishad elections to be held in Sarishabari on Wednesday has been suspended on the instructions of the Election Commission.

Further action will be taken in this regard as per the instructions of the commission, he added.

The Election Commission issued the order signed by Deputy Secretary Md Atiar Rahman on Tuesday.

It is mentioned in the letter that the chairman candidate Md Rafiqul Islam, violated the election conduct (rules 18 and 31), on Sunday EC canceled his candidature according to rule No 33.

When Rafiqul Islam filed a writ against it, the High Court ordered his candidature to be upheld on Monday.

The EC then approached the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against the order of the High Court. Following that order, the Appellate Division did not gave any further directives on Tuesday.

In this situation, the voting process for all posts in the Sarishabari Upazila Parishad elections will be suspended until further instructions.

Upazila Election Office sources said that two candidates for the post of chairman, two candidates for the post of vice chairman and two candidates for the post of female vice chairman were supposed to contest in this election.

Rafiqul Islam and Taleb Uddin were contesting for the chairman post.