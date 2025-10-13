Monday, October 13, 2025

Kamil exam results out with 91.97% pass rate

The VC said quality education is a duty, and efforts continue to modernize madrasa education and end session delays this year

Kamil (Masters) examination for 2023, under the Islamic Arabic University Written exams were held from August 14 to September 14, and oral exams concluded on September 24, Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 13 Oct 2025, 08:26 PM

The Islamic Arabic University has officially released the results of the one-year Kamil (Master’s) examination for 2023, recording a pass rate of 91.97%.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Shamsul Alam announced the results on Monday, following the formal handover of result documents by Controller of Examinations Mohammad Ali.

Congratulating the successful candidates, Dr Alam reaffirmed the university’s commitment to enhancing the quality and global relevance of madrasa education.

“It is our moral responsibility to ensure quality education and good results. By the end of this year, the Islamic Arabic University will be free from session and certificate delays,” he said.

Based on cumulative grade point averages (CGPA), Government Madrasah-e-Alia Dhaka ranked first, followed by Darunnazat Siddikia Kamil Madrasah, Dhaka in second place.

Khulna Alia Kamil Madrasah and Faridganj Majidia Kamil Madrasah in Chandpur jointly secured third position.

The written examinations were conducted from August 14 to September 14, with oral assessments concluding on September 24.

Detailed results are available on the university's website: www.result.iau.edu.bd.

Govt allocates 95,644C for education

