Ebtedayee madrasa teachers to march toward chief adviser’s residence

Independent Ebtedayee (primary-level) madrasa teachers have announced a long march toward the State Guest House Jamuna, the official residence of the Chief Adviser, at 2pm on Sunday to press for nationalization of their jobs.

The declaration came during a rally held in front of the National Press Club, where teachers demanded that the government fulfill its earlier commitment without further delay.

Speakers at the rally accused the government of neglecting the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Ebtedayee madrasa teachers by failing to implement nationalization despite repeated assurances.

They urged the authorities to announce the decision by Sunday so that teachers can return to their institutions.

For the past 21 days, teachers from independent Ebtedayee madrasas have been staging a continuous sit-in at the same venue, demanding full execution of the government’s phased nationalization plan.

Teacher leaders said bureaucratic hurdles and administrative delays have stalled the process, forcing them to continue their protest.

They pointed out that although the government announced the phased nationalization of Ebtedayee madrasas nine months ago, no tangible progress has been made.

“We have waited long enough,” one of the organizers said.

“Unless the government issues a formal order, our movement will continue.”