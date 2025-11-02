Sunday, November 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Ebtedayee madrasa teachers to march toward chief adviser’s residence

They urged the government to announce nationalization Within Sunday itself so that teachers can return to their workplaces

File Image: Ebtedayee teachers continue sit-in for 19th day. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 04:04 PM

Independent Ebtedayee (primary-level) madrasa teachers have announced a long march toward the State Guest House Jamuna, the official residence of the Chief Adviser, at 2pm on Sunday to press for nationalization of their jobs.

The declaration came during a rally held in front of the National Press Club, where teachers demanded that the government fulfill its earlier commitment without further delay.

Speakers at the rally accused the government of neglecting the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Ebtedayee madrasa teachers by failing to implement nationalization despite repeated assurances.

They urged the authorities to announce the decision by Sunday so that teachers can return to their institutions.

For the past 21 days, teachers from independent Ebtedayee madrasas have been staging a continuous sit-in at the same venue, demanding full execution of the government’s phased nationalization plan.

Teacher leaders said bureaucratic hurdles and administrative delays have stalled the process, forcing them to continue their protest.

They pointed out that although the government announced the phased nationalization of Ebtedayee madrasas nine months ago, no tangible progress has been made.

“We have waited long enough,” one of the organizers said.

“Unless the government issues a formal order, our movement will continue.”

 

Topics:

ProtestMadrasa EducationEbtedayee
Read More

Ebtedayee madrasa teachers leave road after Secretariat talks

Ariful leads Sylhet sit-in over poor road, rail and air links

Workers protest leasing of New Mooring Terminal to foreign company

Ebtedayee teachers continue sit-in for 19th day

Several injured as police break up Ebtedayee teachers’ march to Secretariat

Frustration deepens as graduates with disabilities demand equal access to jobs

Latest News

Tarique Rahman thanks EC for giving voting rights to expatriates

Gaza children gradually return to school after two years of war

Amir Khasru: Capacity buildup first, then LDC graduation

EC reviewing registration of political parties, decision expected this week

Week-long ‘Annual Sculpture Exhibition’ begins at DU

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x