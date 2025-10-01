CR Abrar: Alia Madrasa ground to be handed back to authorities

Education Adviser Prof Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar on Wednesday said the ground of Government Madrasa-e-Alia in Dhaka’s Bakshibazar, previously occupied by the former government, will be returned to the madrasa authorities.

“The process of returning the ground to its rightful authorities has already begun. The ground was taken over during the tenure of the previous government to set up a special court on the premises. It will be removed following due procedure,” he said.

The adviser made the remarks while addressing the 246th founding anniversary celebration of Government Madrasa-e-Alia as the chief guest.

Abrar added that special development projects were taken up for three Alia Madrasas across the country, including Dhaka Alia, to improve their infrastructure and academic environment.

He also assured that steps would be taken to resolve the shortage of teachers and the accommodation problems of students at Dhaka Alia Madrasa.

Presided over by Dhaka Alia Madrasa Principal Obaidul Hoque, the event was also addressed by Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain, Secretary of the Madrasa and Technical Education Division Rafiqul Islam, and Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board Chairman Prof Mian Muhammad Nurul Haq.