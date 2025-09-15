Monday, September 15, 2025

Sir John Wilson School celebrates 30 years of excellence

Established in 1995, Sir John Wilson School has earned recognition for its quality education, discipline, and focus on creativity and values

Sir John Wilson School celebrates its 30th founding anniversary at its own campus in United City, Satarkul on September 13, 2025. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 04:18 PM

Sir John Wilson School has celebrated its 30th founding anniversary with a colorful program at its own campus in United City, Satarkul.

Held on Saturday, the event drew enthusiastic participation from students, parents, teachers, and invited guests.

Established in 1995, Sir John Wilson School has since embarked on a remarkable journey.

With its beautiful environment, discipline, and emphasis on creativity, the institution has earned wide recognition and admiration.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Sabrina Shaheed expressed her gratitude to the school community.

She said: "As we celebrate 30 years of excellence in education, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our parents for their unwavering trust and support. This bond between home and school has been the foundation of our success, growing stronger with each passing year." She further acknowledged, "This long journey would not have been possible without the dedication of our expert teachers, administrative colleagues, and support staff throughout these years."

The celebration was graced by Maxim Raimann, exams director of British Council Bangladesh, and Md Badrul Ahsan, CFO Education Division, United Group.

As part of the festivities, students presented a vibrant cultural program featuring music and dance performances, which filled the auditorium with energy and joy.

The campus also hosted special exhibitions showcasing science projects, robotics, technology, visual arts, and creative works, highlighting the talent and innovation of students.

Over the past three decades, Sir John Wilson School has been working to provide quality education while nurturing cultural and human values.

Alumni of the institution are now contributing in different fields worldwide, carrying forward the legacy of excellence.

Topics:

Anniversary
