BNP announces 6-day program to celebrate 47th founding anniversary

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Wednesday announced a six-day program, including rallies and discussions, to celebrate its 47th founding anniversary on September 1.

BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan announced the program at a press conference at the party’s Naya Paltan central office after a meeting of its national celebration committee.

On August 18, BNP formed a 16-member national celebration committee to mark the anniversary, with Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan as convener and Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi as member secretary.

As per the announcement, the party will hold a discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh on August 31 ahead of the anniversary.

On September 1, the party flag will be hoisted atop its central office and all other BNP offices across the country in the morning.

Later at 11am, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies, will place wreaths and offer Surah Fateha at the grave of its founder Ziaur Rahman in the capital.

District and city units of the party will also hold discussions and rallies across the country the same day.

On September 2, a colourful rally will be brought out in front of the Naya Paltan central office.

On September 3, BNP’s upazila and municipality units will hold rallies and discussions.

On September 4, the party will observe several mass program such as releasing fish fries, planting trees, and arranging sports events and free medical camps across the country.

On September 5, BNP will hold a roundtable discussion on contemporary political issues as part of the anniversary events.

Apart from the central program, BNP's associate bodies and their units across the country will also mark the day with their own events.

On the occasion, BNP and its associate bodies will publish posters and special supplements.

On September 1, 1978, Ziaur Rahman formed BNP with a 19-point program to build a self-reliant Bangladesh.

The party later ruled the country for several terms.