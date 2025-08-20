Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BNP announces 6-day program to celebrate 47th founding anniversary

BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan announced the program

Logo of BNP. Photo: UNB
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 04:10 PM

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Wednesday announced a six-day program, including rallies and discussions, to celebrate its 47th founding anniversary on September 1.

BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan announced the program at a press conference at the party’s Naya Paltan central office after a meeting of its national celebration committee.

On August 18, BNP formed a 16-member national celebration committee to mark the anniversary, with Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan as convener and Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi as member secretary.

As per the announcement, the party will hold a discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh on August 31 ahead of the anniversary.

On September 1, the party flag will be hoisted atop its central office and all other BNP offices across the country in the morning.

Later at 11am, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies, will place wreaths and offer Surah Fateha at the grave of its founder Ziaur Rahman in the capital.

District and city units of the party will also hold discussions and rallies across the country the same day.

On September 2, a colourful rally will be brought out in front of the Naya Paltan central office.

On September 3, BNP’s upazila and municipality units will hold rallies and discussions.

On September 4, the party will observe several mass program such as releasing fish fries, planting trees, and arranging sports events and free medical camps across the country.

On September 5, BNP will hold a roundtable discussion on contemporary political issues as part of the anniversary events.

Apart from the central program, BNP's associate bodies and their units across the country will also mark the day with their own events.

On the occasion, BNP and its associate bodies will publish posters and special supplements.

On September 1, 1978, Ziaur Rahman formed BNP with a 19-point program to build a self-reliant Bangladesh.

The party later ruled the country for several terms.

Topics:

BNPAnniversary
Read More

Mirza Abbas off to Bangkok for eye treatment

BNP wants July Charter via parliament, not assembly

Rizvi: Credible election impossible with Awami League loyalists in admin, police

BNP asks rank and file to speed up new membership drive

Anee: No alternative to elected govt to restore normal political atmosphere

Nazrul: BNP sees no law and order problem ahead of election

Latest News

Babar, Rizwan demoted in contracts as Pakistan scrap A category

BB dissolves Premier Bank board

BGMEA joins multi-stakeholder working group meeting

Gill returns to India's T20 squad for Asia Cup

Myanmar junta captures key town, expanding election writ

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x