BNP cancels Tuesday' Dhaka rally, launches voluntary canal cleaning drive

BNP on Monday announced a voluntary canal and drain cleaning campaign in Dhaka North and South on Tuesday, cancelling its previously scheduled rally in the capital to mark its 47th founding anniversary.

In a video message, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the rally scheduled for Tuesday has been revised considering traffic congestion and public inconvenience.

“We had earlier planned a rally for tomorrow (Tuesday) in Dhaka, but we have decided to cancel it,” he said.

Rizvi explained that the reason for the cancellation is that such a rally would cause the entire city to be stuck in traffic, leading to immense suffering for the city dwellers. “So, we are cancelling the rally to avoid causing public suffering.”

As an alternative, he said BNP's Dhaka North and South city units will carry out a voluntary clean-up drive to make the city's canals and drains clean.

He added that leaders and workers of the party’s other organizations and associate bodies will also participate in the drive.

“Our leaders and workers will clean the drains and canals with necessary materials like bleaching powder and other cleaning agents. It will all be done on a voluntary basis, without hiring any external workers," Rizvi said.

Earlier on August 20, the party announced a six-day event, including a colourful rally from BNP’s Nayapaltan central office to mark the founding anniversary.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders and workers are celebrating their 47th founding anniversary today on Monday through various programs.

The party flag was hoisted atop its Naya Paltan central office and all other BNP offices across the country at 6am.

Besides, BNP senior leaders placed wreaths and offered fateha at the grave of its founder Ziaur Rahman.

The party arranged a discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh on Sunday in observance of the day.

On September 1, 1978, Ziaur Rahman formed BNP with a 19-point programme to build a self-reliant Bangladesh. The party has ruled the country for several terms.