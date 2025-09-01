BNP marks 47 years with a legacy of sacrifice, pride, nationalism

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Monday steps into its 47th year with a legacy of sacrifice, pride, and nationalism, having consistently been at the helm of the nation's pursuit of democracy, human rights, and the voting rights of the people.

The chronicle of Bangladesh is not merely a tale of the motherland's birth; it is a narrative of sacrifice, defiance, and an unwavering march in defence of justice. At every critical juncture, when the Bengali nation stood at a crossroads of survival, when democracy was disgraced, or when people lost their liberty, BNP took the lead to restore freedom and sovereignty through resistance.

In 1975, following the establishment of a one-party Baksal regime and the resulting political vacuum, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, Proclaimer of Independence and Sector Commander in the War of Liberation, founded BNP on September 1 1978 under the banyan tree in Ramna, Dhaka, aiming to establish multiparty democracy.

Owing to various programmes undertaken to change people's fate, BNP's founder, President Zia, quickly rose in popularity. After his assassination by a group of misguided military personnel at Chittagong Circuit House on 30 May 1981, his spouse Begum Khaleda Zia entered politics.

Rising from a housewife to a stateswoman, her firm leadership gave BNP a new direction. Her uncompromising stance on the streets hastened the fall of autocrat Ershad.

During the authoritarian rule of the Awami League, Begum Khaleda Zia was imprisoned in 2018 under a so-called corruption case. Since then, Tarique Rahman has taken the helm of the party. By reorganising the party, accelerating movements, involving youth in politics, and introducing new strategies, he continues to move BNP forward.

In a message marking the party's founding anniversary, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman said: "The BNP's primary goal is now to alleviate people's suffering by realising their rights, restoring the country's independence and sovereignty, and re-establishing the tradition of multiparty democracy."

He added: "With the aim of uniting the people under the nationalist ideology, the Proclaimer of Independence President Ziaur Rahman founded BNP on September 1 1978."

He further said: "The day is one of joy, inspiration, and enthusiasm for the people of Bangladesh. The party is committed to ensuring the complete independence of Bangladesh, safeguarding strong sovereignty, and institutionalising multiparty democracy."

As BNP marks nearly five decades of existence, it now faces a new challenge in the form of the political realignment that began on August 5. The party is seeking to move beyond traditional politics.

Asked about the future challenges and plans on the party's 47th founding anniversary, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told BSS, ‘Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman founded BNP sensing the political void. He not only established pluralistic democracy but also set Bangladesh on the path of a free-market economy, and Bangladesh's economy has progressed on that very foundation.’

The BNP Secretary General said: "Begum Khaleda Zia fought against autocracy and established parliamentary democracy. Later, she also introduced the non-partisan caretaker government system."

He added: "Now, our Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has proposed a 31-point framework that outlines a roadmap for building the future Bangladesh by reforming political and economic structures."

Mentioning that people of Bangladesh are looking to BNP, Mirza Fakhrul said it is the only party capable of restoring democracy and saving the country.

"Therefore, we have taken a vow today that come what may, we will overcome all obstacles and work to firmly establish democracy and a free-market economy in Bangladesh,’ he said, adding, ‘We will move forward to build the country by uniting all democracy-loving parties and standing on a strong foundation of multiparty democracy."

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said: "At this stage of 47 years of the party, we respectfully remember Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, because he was the initiator of multiparty democracy and re-established it after the killing of democracy in 1975. He founded BNP as a party of the common people."

Referring to the ongoing struggle for the restoration of democracy and the rule of law in Bangladesh, Dr Mosharraf added: "The long-standing movements and struggles of BNP leaders and activists have culminated in a student-public mass uprising."

He continued: "With the spirit of this revolution, under the leadership of Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, we are committed to working together for the reconstruction of the country and for the welfare of the people."

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Moin Khan said the party, born on September 1 1978 with the spirit of independence and democracy, is now moving forward being inspired by a renewed commitment to democracy and with a vision to build a future Bangladesh for the next generation.

He added: "In the near future, Bangladesh will be a country free from the arrogance and pride of power, a country where people will enjoy the rights to live with dignity. With this noble ideal, BNP will continue to serve the people through politics."

The senior BNP leader further said: "On this founding day, our hope is that BNP, by eliminating the mistakes of the past, will take Bangladesh forward through a free and fair election."

Political analysts have observed that BNP must now prepare to confront a new set of challenges. They stressed that the party must prove, through action rather than rhetoric, that the announcement of the 31-point reform agenda is not merely symbolic.

They continued that BNP must articulate its commitments to the people anew through their work. Winning public confidence and demonstrating democratic maturity will be essential to overcoming the challenges ahead. Otherwise, the party may again face serious setbacks in the future.

Speaking on the future course BNP should adopt, eminent economist and political analyst Professor Dr Mahbub Ullah observed that times have changed, and with them, the political landscape.

He said people are now closely monitoring whether the promises made by BNP during its time in opposition will be fulfilled if the party assumes power.

He added: "To regain public trust, BNP must practice democracy within the party, understand the aspirations of the people, and act accordingly."

He concluded: "All members of the party, from the central leadership to the grassroots, must move forward by embodying the political ideals of Ziaur Rahman."

Founding anniversary programs

To mark the 47th founding anniversary, BNP is observing a seven-day program. On Sunday, a discussion meeting titled 'The Purpose and Significance of BNP's Founding’ was held at the Institution of Engineers auditorium in Ramna, Dhaka.

On Monday morning at 6am, the party flag was hoisted at BNP's central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka, as well as at local party offices across the country.

At 11am, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with members of the party's National Standing Committee, central leaders of affiliated and associated bodies, and grassroots activists, placed wreaths, paid tribute, and offered Fateha at the grave of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman Bir Uttam, Proclaimer of Independence, initiator of multiparty democracy, and BNP founder.

On Tuesday, a grand rally will be held from the central party office, while on Wednesday, similar rallies and meetings will take place at upazila and pourashava levels.

In celebration of the anniversary, special newspaper supplements have been published, and commemorative posters released. Roundtable discussions on contemporary national issues will be organised by BNP.

Additionally, at convenient times in Dhaka and elsewhere, various events—including cultural programmes, tree-planting campaigns, fish release drives, free medical camps, and sports events—will be held.