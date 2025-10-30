‘Bangladeshi investors can enjoy 100% ownership, tax benefits in Algeria’

With November 1 nearing, what does the 71st anniversary of the Algerian Revolution mean to you?

Thank you. November 1 marks the start of Algeria’s revolution against French colonial rule—a pivotal moment in our history. After 132 years of occupation and immense sacrifice, including 1.5 million lives lost, we gained independence in 1962. This day symbolizes our resilience, dignity, and the enduring will of the Algerian people, which is why it stands as our National Day.

How would you describe current Algeria–Bangladesh ties, both diplomatically and economically?

Algeria and Bangladesh share a historic bond rooted in shared struggles for independence and common values like freedom and self-determination. Politically, our ties have always been strong.

Economically, there’s growing momentum—we’ve drafted 22 agreements in sectors like energy, agriculture, industry, and pharmaceuticals. Just today, our energy ministries met, and we expect promising outcomes in the coming months, In Sha Allah.

Is energy cooperation with Bangladesh on the horizon?

We can deal with this, Inshallah. We are discussing an important agreement in this area. This working group is finalizing the energy agreement.

Beyond energy, which other sectors offer scope for collaboration?

Yes. Bangladesh is well known for producing pharmaceutical products. There is a project to set up a factory in Algeria. We hope Bangladeshi businessmen continue their efforts to establish businesses in Algeria. Algeria is also ready to engage in the pharmaceutical sector in Bangladesh because it is very developed.

What investment opportunities exist for Bangladeshi businesses in Algeria?

The Algerian investment code allows 100% ownership for investors. Algeria also provides various facilities, including tax advantages. Our priority is to encourage foreign investors to invest massively in Algeria in all areas, including pharmaceuticals. Today, I received many messages from Bangladeshi investors interested in investing in Algeria in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors.

So, you are getting positive feedback?

Yes. Many businesses from Bangladesh have shown their will and determination to invest in Algeria in pharmaceuticals, medicines, and related products.

How are people-to-people ties evolving between the two nations? Any new initiatives?

Bangladesh and Algeria share deep cultural and historical ties, and people-to-people relations are growing steadily. This year alone, multiple delegations have exchanged visits, and tourism between the two countries is increasing. We recently issued 100 work visas to Bangladeshis, and Inshallah, more meaningful outcomes are on the way.

What were your impressions of Bangladesh before arriving, and what message would you like to share with its people?

I am impressed by the generosity and sympathy of the Bangladeshi people. This motivates us to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Bangladesh is a big country, moving forward. Together, we can continue to advance. I am very hopeful for the future of Bangladesh. Bangladeshis love their country—even abroad, they remain deeply attached. This is very impressive; they are great patriots.