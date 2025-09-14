Sunday, September 14, 2025

NU admission result of first release slips on Monday

According to School of Undergraduate Studies notification, selected candidates must complete final admission form by September 23

 

logo of National University
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 07:29 PM

The National University (NU) will publish the results of the first release slip for the 2024-25 admission tests on Monday.

Students will be able to check their results through SMS from 4pm and on the NU website from 9pm, said a notification of the School of Undergraduate Studies (UG).

According to the notification, selected candidates must complete the final admission form by September 23. Those already enrolled in other institutions must cancel their previous admission, or their NU admission will be voided due to dual enrollment.

There will be no option to change subjects for students listed in the first release slip.

The release slip is an admission process for undergraduate students in NU through which applicants can newly apply to their preferred colleges and subjects. It also allows those who did not apply earlier or were rejected for poor results or other inconsistencies to seek admission.

National UniversityAdmission
