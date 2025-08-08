Friday, August 08, 2025

Cluster admission test dates announced for 2024–25 session

No further opportunity for admission will be available at any GST universities afterwards

File image of students participating in admission test. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 08 Aug 2025, 04:48 PM

The special cluster final admission process for the 2024–25 academic year under the GST (General, Science and Technology) universities will be held on Friday and Sunday.

This information was announced in a notice published on the GST admission website (https://gstadmission.ac.bd/).

According to the notice, the initial admission fee must be paid between 12pm on Friday and 11:59pm on Saturday.

Subsequently, submission of original documents and completion of final admission procedures must be carried out between 10am and 3pm on Sunday.

The final admission must be completed by following all procedures, including payment of the applicable admission fee to the respective university.

No further opportunity for admission will be available at any GST universities afterwards.

AdmissionCluster admission test
