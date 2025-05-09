Friday, May 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

National University reschedules admission test date

According to the notice, due to unavoidable reasons, the admission test will now be held on May 31 instead of May 24

The undated file image shows some students are seen participating in exams. Photo: Collected
Update : 09 May 2025, 07:06 PM

The date for the first-year undergraduate (Honours) admission test under the National University for the academic year 2024–2025 has been changed.

The information was disclosed in a press release issued by the Public Relations Office of the National University on Friday.

According to the notice, due to unavoidable reasons, the admission test will now be held on May 31 instead of May 24.

The exam will take place from 11am to 12pm. All other instructions related to the admission test will remain unchanged.

Topics:

National UniversityAdmission
Read More

Admission exams of cluster university start Friday

Secondary school admission quota extended to families of July martyrs, injured

International School Dhaka: Creating future-ready global citizens

RU officially abolishes ward quota in entry test

Injured students initiate legal proceedings

Students lock National University gate over on-campus Honours program

Latest News

Indian airstrikes in Kashmir following tourist attack raises fears of a regional conflict

Lack of dedicated cycling lanes puts riders at risk in Bangladesh

Trailer of 'Gulmohor' out now

Accused Tina on 3-day remand in Parvez killing case

Chittagong readies grand welcome for Yunus on return home

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x