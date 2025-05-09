National University reschedules admission test date

The date for the first-year undergraduate (Honours) admission test under the National University for the academic year 2024–2025 has been changed.

The information was disclosed in a press release issued by the Public Relations Office of the National University on Friday.

According to the notice, due to unavoidable reasons, the admission test will now be held on May 31 instead of May 24.

The exam will take place from 11am to 12pm. All other instructions related to the admission test will remain unchanged.