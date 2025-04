The cluster admission examinations of 19 universities for the 2024-25 academic year will begin on Friday.

The examination will begin with the tests for the "C Unit" (Business Studies), according to a press release.

The cluster admissions will be conducted according to three streams - Science, Humanities, and Business Studies.

The “B Unit” (Humanities) examination will be held on May 2, while the "A Unit" (Science) examination will be held on May 9.