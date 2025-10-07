Tuesday, October 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

JU plans to hold admission tests in late December

A committee has been formed to propose admission guidelines, including the feasibility of conducting the exams jointly with other public universities

A shot of the JU Shaheed Minar. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 Oct 2025, 07:10 PM

Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities have tentatively fixed the last week of December this year for holding the undergraduate admission tests for the 2025-26 academic session.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at a meeting of the university's Central Admission Test Committee with Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan in the chair, said Deputy Registrar (Academic) Syed Mohammad Ali Reza.

He said: "The committee discussed the possible timeline for the upcoming admission tests and reached a preliminary decision to hold them in the last week of December." 

Reza added that a coordination committee, led by JU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Dr M Mahfuzur Rahman, has been formed to recommend detailed guidelines on the admission process, including the feasibility of conducting the exams jointly with other public universities.

The committee will also comprise Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr Sohel Ahmed, Treasurer Prof Dr M Abdur Rab, Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Saleh Ahammad Khan, all faculty deans and all institute directors as members.

Topics:

Admission TestJahangirnagar University (JU)
Read More

JU students protest Israeli interception of Gaza aid flotilla

Jucsu polls: JCD-backed panel demands fresh schedule for re-election

JU students rescued after being held at Savar shop

Newly elected Jucsu, hall parliament leaders sworn in

Candidate declared winner later loses after recount in Jucsu polls

Jucsu: Hall union results marred by discrepancies

Latest News

7 DMP officers transferred

UN chief strongly condemns Huthis detaining nine more UN personnel in Yemen

What have 2 years of war in Gaza meant for Israel?

BPSC publishes examinee's seating chart for special BCS exam

NCC Bank, Sicip hold training, disburse loans in Mymensingh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x