JU plans to hold admission tests in late December

Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities have tentatively fixed the last week of December this year for holding the undergraduate admission tests for the 2025-26 academic session.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at a meeting of the university's Central Admission Test Committee with Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan in the chair, said Deputy Registrar (Academic) Syed Mohammad Ali Reza.

He said: "The committee discussed the possible timeline for the upcoming admission tests and reached a preliminary decision to hold them in the last week of December."

Reza added that a coordination committee, led by JU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Dr M Mahfuzur Rahman, has been formed to recommend detailed guidelines on the admission process, including the feasibility of conducting the exams jointly with other public universities.

The committee will also comprise Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr Sohel Ahmed, Treasurer Prof Dr M Abdur Rab, Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Saleh Ahammad Khan, all faculty deans and all institute directors as members.