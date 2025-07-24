Thursday, July 24, 2025

Dhaka Central University admission tests on August 22, 23

Students from both the 2024–25 and 2023–24 academic sessions will be eligible to participate in this year’s admission tests

Collage logo image of Seven College. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Jul 2025, 10:10 PM

The admission process for Dhaka Central University, comprising seven government colleges, is set to begin next month.

The first admission tests for the 2024–25 academic year will be held on August 22 and 23. Students from both the 2024–25 and 2023–24 academic sessions will be eligible to participate in this year’s admission tests.

The information was confirmed to the media on Thursday by Dhaka College Principal AKM Elius.

He said: “We have already prepared a circular. However, as we do not have our own examination infrastructure, technical support will be taken from the University of Dhaka and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).”

On July 9, the Public University Branch of the Secondary and Higher Education Division under the Ministry of Education granted Dhaka Central University permission to begin the admission process for the 2024–25 academic year.

Previously, since 2017, the seven colleges had been affiliated with the University of Dhaka. However, amid ongoing complaints of irregularities and mismanagement, students launched protests demanding change.

In response, the interim government decided to cancel the affiliation and formally establish “Dhaka Central University” with the seven colleges.

The seven government colleges are-- Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls’ College, Government Bangla College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Government Titumir College, and Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College.

Topics:

Eden Mohila CollegeAdmissionDhaka CollegeGovernment Titumir College
