Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dhaka College students block Science Lab over proposed Central University Act

The protest caused severe traffic congestion in Azimpur, Nilkhet, Shahbagh, Dhanmondi, Kolabagan, and Mohammadpur

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 14 Oct 2025, 02:03 PM

Students of Dhaka College blocked the Science Lab area of the capital to demand amendments to the proposed Dhaka Central University Act, 2025 and protest a clash between teachers and students at the college.

The blockade began around 11:30am.

After nearly an hour, students lifted the blockade and returned to the campus following a request from the principal. The protest caused severe traffic congestion in surrounding areas, including Azimpur, Nilkhet, Shahbagh, Dhanmondi, Kolabagan, and Mohammadpur.

During the protest, Dhaka College Principal Professor AKM Elius and Vice-Principal Professor Parvin Sultana Haider visited the site, spoke with students, and urged them to end the blockade. The students complied and returned to the campus.

Students alleged that the current provisions of the proposed Dhaka Central University Act–2025 could lead to the abolition of Dhaka College’s intermediate section, threatening the institution’s century-old heritage.

Rakib Hossain, a second-year student, said: “The intermediate section of Dhaka College is not just an educational step; it is part of our history. Removing it would destroy the college’s heritage.”

Another student added: “We do not want future generations to be deprived of the opportunity to study intermediate at this college. The century-old tradition must be preserved. It can become a university, but not at the cost of erasing our heritage.”

Students also said that under the proposed Dhaka Central University plan, the number of seats would not accommodate all honours students from seven colleges. Conducting college in the morning and university in the afternoon, they argued, would gradually diminish their presence and make it easier to reduce their numbers.

Earlier, on October 5, after the draft ordinance for Dhaka Central University was published, students from seven colleges raised objections. They opposed running college in the morning and university in the afternoon, expressing uncertainty over the future of higher secondary education and college autonomy.

Dhaka College students held a press conference to voice their concerns, and students from Begum Badrunnesa Women’s College also protested the ordinance.

On Monday, during the start of a student march demanding the rapid implementation of the Dhaka Central University Act, 2025 at Dhaka College, a scuffle broke out between teachers and students.

Later, a student was allegedly held in a common room by teachers over “broker” remarks, prompting other students to surround the administration building and secure his release.

Topics:

Dhaka CollegeScience Lab
Read More

Midnight clash erupts between DU, Dhaka College students

7 college students issue one-week ultimatum for Dhaka Central University ordinance

Dhaka College, City College students clash; police fire sound grenades

Dhaka’s foot overbridges pose safety risks amid encroachment, broken steps, poor lighting

Students of seven colleges demand ordinance for Dhaka Central University

Dhaka Central University admission tests on August 22, 23

Latest News

Asif Nazrul: Process to receive bail bonds online begins Wednesday

Commerce adviser: Businesses raise edible oil prices without govt approval

Germany pledges €1bn as World Health Summit 2025 opens in Berlin

RMG, chemical warehouses catch fire in Mirpur

Mob vandalizes magistrate’s vehicle during mobile court in Gazipur, one arrested

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x