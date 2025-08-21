Thursday, August 21, 2025

Dhaka College, City College students clash at Science Lab

Traffic was disrupted in the area

Students of Dhaka College and City College involved in a clash. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM

A clash broke out on Thursday between students of Dhaka College and Dhaka City College, disrupting the busy New Market and Science Lab areas of the capital.

The altercation began around 11:30am and left several students injured, according to police sources.

The confrontation started near New Market and quickly spread to adjacent areas, including Science Lab.

Officers from both New Market and Dhanmondi police stations responded to the situation, deploying additional personnel to bring the unrest under control.

Kye Shwee Nue Marma, officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi police station, confirmed that students vacated the Science Lab area by approximately 12:30pm.

AKM Mahfuzul Haque, OC of New Market police station, stated that the cause of the clash remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

This incident adds to a growing pattern of frequent altercations between the two institutions, often triggered by minor disputes.

Topics:

clashDhaka CollegeDhaka City College
