Midnight clash erupts between DU, Dhaka College students over makeshift shops

Student leaders and police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 13 Oct 2025, 10:55 AM

A clash broke out between students of Dhaka University and Dhaka College in the capital’s Nilkhet and New Market areas around midnight on Monday, reportedly over the setting up of makeshift shops.

Witnesses said the altercation escalated into chasing and counter-chasing, with both sides hurling brickbats, turning the area into a battlefield.

Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) Vice President Shadiq Kayem and other student leaders rushed to the spot and tried to restore order.

Meanwhile, a large number of police personnel were deployed in the Nilkhet and New Market areas to bring the situation under control.

Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Jahangir of the DMP’s New Market Zone said the tension began over setting up shops on the footpath in front of Shahnewaz Hall of Dhaka University.

“Chasing and counter-chasing took place between students of Dhaka University and Dhaka College. Police later dispersed both sides,” he said.

He added that the incident would be investigated to determine what led to the clash and that legal action would be taken if necessary. No reports of injuries were immediately available.

