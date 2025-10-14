Tuesday, October 14, 2025

DU to observe mourning day on Wednesday

The University of Dhaka (DU). Photo: Collected
Update : 14 Oct 2025, 06:12 PM

The University of Dhaka (DU) will observe Mourning Day on Wednesday with programmes to remember the incident at Jagannath Hall on this day in 1985.

The day commemorates the devastating roof collapse at Jagannath Hall, which claimed the lives of students, university staff, and guests.

Since then, October 15 has been observed annually as DU Mourning Day to honour the memories of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

The DU community will pay tribute by placing floral wreaths at the Jagannath Hall Memorial at 7:30am on Wednesday. DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan is expected to lead the event, according to a DU press release.

Following the tribute, a discussion meeting will be held at 8am in the TV room of the October Memorial Building at Jagannath Hall.

On October 15, 1985, at least 39 people were reportedly killed in the Jagannath Hall rooftop collapse.

Topics:

University of Dhaka (DU)
