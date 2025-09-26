Friday, September 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Red July demands health adviser's removal, cites lack of sector experience

Red July is an organization engaged in collecting and preserving the July uprising

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 09:46 PM

The organization Red July demanded the removal of Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum, citing that she is not related to this sector by any means, and the deaths of several individuals who were injured in the mass uprising in July.

The organization’s Khulna committee Convener Abdullah Al Safil, who lost an eye during the uprising, made this demand on behalf of the organization around 4:30pm on Friday at Madhur Canteen of the University of Dhaka.

Safil criticized the chief adviser for showing ‘bias’ while appointing the health adviser, citing that the health adviser studied Bengali literature and worked in the banking sector.

“I used to think that me losing an eye would help the people of this country to see with both eyes, but the country that I am seeing with one eye is really frustrating,” Safil stated.

He further alleged that when those injured in July seek treatment, they are often told that they will be ‘prioritized’ in many cases. “We didn’t come to the streets for being prioritized.”

Red July is an organization engaged in collecting and preserving the July uprising’s history, which aims to spread the uprising’s significance to all and pass on the memory to future generations, according to them.

Topics:

HealthAppointmentUniversity of Dhaka (DU)
Read More

DU students stage protests over attack on Nur

Ducsu VP candidate accused of stabbing roommate at Mohsin Hall

Applications open for media representatives to observe Ducsu polls

Unesco, DU launch youth drive to safeguard intangible heritage

Speakers: Quick TC law amendment necessary to prevent premature deaths

Brac unveils 360° NCD model amid rising deaths

Latest News

UNGA: Prof Yunus seeks a future without autocrats, safeguarding power for people

Netanyahu: Palestinian State would be national suicide for Israel

Teesta Bridge embankment collapse sparks fear of highway cut-off, mass displacement

Sada Dal demands re-election if Ducsu polls irregularities are proven

NCP directs formation of monitoring teams for Durga Puja

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x