Red July demands health adviser's removal, cites lack of sector experience

The organization Red July demanded the removal of Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum, citing that she is not related to this sector by any means, and the deaths of several individuals who were injured in the mass uprising in July.

The organization’s Khulna committee Convener Abdullah Al Safil, who lost an eye during the uprising, made this demand on behalf of the organization around 4:30pm on Friday at Madhur Canteen of the University of Dhaka.

Safil criticized the chief adviser for showing ‘bias’ while appointing the health adviser, citing that the health adviser studied Bengali literature and worked in the banking sector.

“I used to think that me losing an eye would help the people of this country to see with both eyes, but the country that I am seeing with one eye is really frustrating,” Safil stated.

He further alleged that when those injured in July seek treatment, they are often told that they will be ‘prioritized’ in many cases. “We didn’t come to the streets for being prioritized.”

Red July is an organization engaged in collecting and preserving the July uprising’s history, which aims to spread the uprising’s significance to all and pass on the memory to future generations, according to them.