DU students stage protests over attack on Nur

  • Protest happened near Raju sculpture late Friday night
  • Students demanded a ban on Jatiya Party
Photo: UNB
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 11:14 AM

A group of Dhaka University students have staged protests condemning the attack on former Ducsu VP and President of Gono Odhikar Parishad Nurul Haque Nur in front of the Jatiyo Party (JaPa) office in the capital.

The students paraded various streets on the campus around 11.30pm on Friday and then held a brief rally at the foot of the Raju sculpture when they demanded a ban on the JaPa.

Addressing the rally, President of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad Bin Yamin Molla said: “Jatiya Party is the accomplice of Awami League — do you have any disagreement about this?. Perhaps the advisers will disagree and that is why they are not banning JaPa.”

 “There is a rule by which any procession or meeting is dispersed by the forces. But the way he (Nur) was beaten seems a planned attack. It seems the government is protesting the Jatiya Party.”

Yamin urged the government to identify the attackers and bring them to book within 24 hours.

Mossadiq Ali Ibn Mohammad, a student of DU’s Department of Bangla and a candidate for the position of Literature and Culture Secretary of the upcoming Ducsu election, said: “After August 5, whenever the force of July came to the field the police carried out repression the same way as during Hasina era. Police did not change their old behavior; rather, they remained as before — ‘Police League’. Today, to save Jatiya Party they attacked VP Nur.”

University of Dhaka (DU)Nurul Haque Nur
