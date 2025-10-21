Govt extends tenure of probe panel over attack on Nur

The government has extended the period of the panel, formed to investigate the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President and former Ducsu Vice President Nurul Haque Nur, by over one month.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday, the tenure of the three-member investigation body has been extended until November 30, with effect from October 20.

The commission, headed by High Court Justice Md Ali Reza, was formed on September 4 to identify those responsible for the August 29 attack on Nur and recommend legal action against them.

The committee has been asked to submit a report within 30 working days as its duration ended on October 19.

The other members of the commission are the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division.

Alongside identifying the culprits, the commission has been tasked with recommending measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Cabinet Division said the Home Ministry will provide administrative and logistical support to the commission, bear its expenses, and may assign any government official to assist it as required.

On August 29, Nur sustained severe injuries to the head and nose during a clash between Gono Odhikar Parishad and Jatiya Party activists in Kakrail of Dhaka.

Police and army personnel reportedly intervened, assaulting members of Gono Odhikar Parishad.

Nur later received treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital before travelling to Singapore for further medical care. He has since returned home after recovery.