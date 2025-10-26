Sunday, October 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Khasru renews call for political unity to restore democracy through elections

The BNP leader urged reviving a political culture of tolerance and mutual respect, where differences exist but opinions are respected

BNP senior leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury speaking at Gono Odhikar Parishads 4th anniversary discussion at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, on October 26, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 26 Oct 2025, 04:21 PM

BNP senior leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Sunday called upon all political parties to work together to restore a democratic order in the country through the upcoming national election rather than resorting to street violence or confrontational politics.

“Election is a correction process and a filtering process. We must not obstruct this election. If it is disrupted, we will lose the opportunity to restore democracy,” he said.

Speaking at a discussion at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh, organised by Gono Odhikar Parishad marking its fourth founding anniversary, the BNP leader said political parties should take their differences to the people and seek a public mandate to resolve them through the election. “If we try to resolve these issues through violent street confrontations, we will return to Sheikh Hasina’s era,” he warned.

Khasru, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, urged all political parties to stay united and preserve the fraternity developed during the anti-fascist movement to create a genuine democratic environment in Bangladesh.

He said the 16-year struggle was aimed at restoring the people’s democratic, political and constitutional rights, but a true democratic order is yet to return, even after 14 months of the fall of the previous government. “There is now an interim government in place, but the elected parliament and representative government for which we fought are yet to be established,” Khasru said.

He termed it a positive sign that political parties came together and signed a national charter for reforms. “The remaining task now is to restore democratic order in Bangladesh through united participation in the upcoming election. This is not the time for street agitation. Our struggle now is to go to the people. We cannot resort to confrontational politics. We cannot pursue politics that incites violence. If we destroy our relationships with one another and practise such politics, we will be forced to return to that old culture,” the BNP leader said.

He called for reviving a political culture of tolerance and mutual respect, one in which people can differ yet still respect each other’s opinions.

Without restoring that culture, Khosru said, genuine democracy cannot be institutionalised, no matter how many reforms are undertaken.

Khasru also said political parties naturally have different philosophies, outlines and views, and that this should not be seen as a division. “Each party must carry its mandate to the people. Changes will come through parliament and elections. Many reforms will not happen overnight but must stay on the public agenda and be addressed gradually — in six months, a year, or over time — just as democratic systems in Western countries evolved through such processes,” he observed.

The BNP leader said the long struggle that led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s regime had created a sense of fraternity among those who endured the hard times together. “After the long and painful movement against the autocratic regime, we have developed a common feeling — a shared sense of responsibility — for building Bangladesh’s democratic future,” he added.
 

Topics:

Amir Khasru Mahmud ChowdhuryBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Gono Odhikar Parishad
Read More

BNP seeks restoration of RPO Article 20

Hafizuddin: Jamaat pushing for PR system to ensure weak govt

Fakhrul urges all parties to put aside differences, join polls

BNP pledges ‘Rainbow Nation’ for all indigenous communities

Fakhrul: Tarique Rahman to lead democratic, economic revival

Rashed Khan: Free, fair polls impossible under current advisory council

Latest News

Midland Bank, Olwel ink deal

Hearing in enforced disappearance cases against Hasina, army officers deferred

Kurdish PKK says withdrawing all forces from Turkiye to north Iraq

BNP seeks restoration of RPO Article 20

Two suspects arrested after Louvre jewel heist

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x