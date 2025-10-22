Rashed Khan: Free, fair polls impossible under current advisory council

Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary, Md Rashed Khan, has said that a free and fair election is not possible under the current advisory council of the interim government.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he wrote: “The interim government has failed to demonstrate neutrality. It has been managing the situation in favor of certain political parties.”

He further stated: "There are serious doubts about whether these nepotistic advisers can ensure a truly impartial election. Therefore, a purification drive is necessary not only among government officials but also within the advisory council before the election.”

Rashed Khan called for the removal of controversial advisers and the formation of a genuine caretaker government, claiming that under the existing council, a free, fair, and credible election cannot be held.

He also warned: “Those advisers who have engaged in corruption, favored their relatives, and treated the government as their personal property will, sooner or later, have to face accountability before the people.”