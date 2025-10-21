Gono Odhikar Parisha holds meeting with IRI pre-election mission

A delegation from the International Republican Institute (IRI), a Washington-based research organization, met with the Gono Odhikar Parishad (GOP) to discuss electoral preparations.

The three-member delegation from GOP, led by General Secretary Md Rashed Khan, participated in the meeting held at The Westin Dhaka on Tuesday morning.

After the meeting, Md Rashed Khan told reporters that the IRI delegation inquired about GOP’s election readiness. He stated that GOP has already announced candidates for 50 constituencies, plans to announce candidates for another 100 constituencies within this month, and is preparing to contest in 300 seats overall.

Khan added that the delegation also sought information on the government’s election arrangements. He said the government has already announced the election schedule, and the Election Commission has released its roadmap targeting February for the polls.

“We have confidence in the proposed reforms and in the Election Commission,” he noted.

Regarding possible conflicts with the Jatiya Party, Khan said that both the Awami League and the Jatiya Party have committed similar offenses, and the people of the country do not want the Jatiya Party to participate in politics or elections.

He urged the international community to refrain from holding meetings or engagements with the Jatiya Party.