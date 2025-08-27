Ducsu VP candidate accused of stabbing roommate at Mohsin Hall

An independent candidate for the post of Vice President (VP) in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election has allegedly stabbed his roommate during a quarrel at Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall early Wednesday.

The accused, Jalal Ahmed alias ‘Jwalamoyi Jalal,’ a student of the Television and Film department, reportedly attacked his roommate, Md Rabiul Haque, a Political Science student of the 2018–19 session, around 12:45am in room No 462 of the dormitory.

Rabiul, who sustained injuries, is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Narrating the incident, Rabiul said Jalal returned to the room around 12:30am, switched on the lights, and created noise.

“I told him I would have to go to the library in the morning, and his disturbance was affecting my sleep. At this, he got angry, called me an outsider, and then stabbed me,” he alleged.

Jalal, however, denied the allegation in a Facebook post, claiming that he himself was attacked by Rabiul.

He also shared photos of his injuries and accused his roommate of staying illegally in the hall.

Jalal said he had recently taken legal steps to demand the eviction of illegal and outsider students from DU halls.

DU Proctor Dr Saifuddin Ahmed said a proctorial team, along with the hall provost, visited the spot immediately after the incident.

“We will take steps after reviewing the overall situation,” he added.