All National University exams scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday postponed

Revised schedule to be announced later; other exams to continue as planned

Update : 23 Jul 2025, 11:00 AM

All National University exams scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday have been postponed, following a fatal fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, earlier this week.

An NU statement issued on Tuesday night said that a decision has been made to postpone the exams, considering the extensive loss of life and property of students in the accident.

The revised schedule for the postponed exams will be announced later, NU added.

Exams on other dates will continue as per the previously announced timetable, the statement said.

Topics:

National UniversityExampostponed
