College admissions to begin July 30

The Ministry of Education has released the admission policy for colleges across the country.

According to the policy, admissions for students who passed the SSC and equivalent examinations will begin on July 30 and continue until August 11.

The Secondary and Higher Education Division officially issued the guidelines on Thursday.

As per the policy, students who passed the SSC or equivalent exams under any education board in Bangladesh—or through the Bangladesh Open University—in the admission year or in either of the two preceding years will be eligible to apply online for admission to colleges or equivalent institutions, subject to other conditions mentioned in the policy.

The policy also states that students who have passed equivalent examinations under any foreign board or similar institution may be considered eligible under sub-clause 2.1, provided their certificates are evaluated and recognized by the respective education board.

The policy mentions that no screening or admission tests will be conducted for college admission.

Admission will be based solely on the results of the SSC or equivalent examinations.

Of the total seats available in colleges or equivalent institutions, 93% will remain open for all students and will be filled based on merit.

Additionally, 2% of the seats in educational institutions located in metropolitan areas, divisional cities and district headquarters will be reserved.

A total of 1% for the children of officials or employees currently working at the Ministry of Education, and another 1% for the children of those working in its subordinate offices or agencies, provided the applicants meet the minimum eligibility criteria.

If the number of applicants exceeds the available reserved seats, admission will be granted on the basis of merit among the eligible candidates.

Applicants must submit a certification letter issued by the respective official or employee of the relevant authority along with the application.

If the concerned official is the head of their respective department, then the certification must be provided by the immediate superior officer of that official.

Meanwhile, 5% of the total seats will be reserved for the sons and daughters of freedom fighters and martyred freedom fighters.

To be eligible under this quota, applicants must attach an attested copy of the relevant gazette notification as proof along with the application and the original document must be presented at the time of admission.

If there are no eligible applicants under this category, the reserved seats must be filled from the merit list.

Under no circumstances shall any seat remain vacant.

The policy further mentions that no quota has been allocated for the family members of those injured or killed in the July uprising.