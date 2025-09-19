RU students stage fresh protest against reintroduction of ward quota

Students of Rajshahi University (RU) staged a protest march and rally on Friday, demanding the cancellation of the reinstated ward quota.

After Jummah prayers, they brought out a procession from in front of the central mosque and later held a brief rally at Zoha Chattar. During the demonstration, students chanted various slogans.

Speaking at the rally, Salauddin Ammar, former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at RU, said: “You know, the July revolution was organized around the unjust ward quota. Six months after that revolution, the quota was abolished. But the administration has brought it back to RU again. We strongly protest and demand its cancellation.”

Sajibur Rahman, a student of the Department of Islamic History and Culture, said: “I want to say clearly—we will burn this quota system to ashes with the strength of all students.”

He added: “After 35 years, when the anticipation of Rucsu (Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union) was revived and an atmosphere of harmony was built among all candidates, the administration tried to ruin it with this move.”

He further said; “We strongly condemn this. Yesterday, the RU administration showed its spinelessness, and today, through our program, we declare—the ward quota will never return to this campus.”

Around fifty students from different departments joined the protest.

Meanwhile, an RU student named Ashadul Islam began a hunger strike unto death on Friday afternoon, wearing a shroud as a symbol of his protest against the quota. He started his fast at 5:30pm in front of the Administration Building-1 and was still continuing it at 7pm when this report was filed.

Ashadul, a student of the Department of Sanskrit Language and Literature (2020–21 session), is also contesting as an independent vice-president candidate in the Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall Union elections.

Explaining his stance, Ashadul said: “The quota for which so much blood has been shed cannot exist at Rajshahi University. It must be eradicated completely. I will continue my hunger strike until the issue is resolved. If we, the students, could remove 17 years of dictatorship, we can also dismantle this quota syndicate.”

He added: “In the admission test, I had to score 68.5 marks to get into Sanskrit Language and Literature, while in the same year, some were admitted to Law or English departments with only 40 marks through the ward quota.”

He further said: “Many meritorious students from rural backgrounds, even with 60–70 marks, cannot enter good departments, and some are denied admission altogether. I want this discrimination to end.”

RU Proctor Professor Mahbubor Rahman said the administration is aware of the matter and is keeping watch on the situation.