Colleges asked to remain careful about FF quota

The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee has asked all colleges to be cautious about the qualifications of admission seekers applying under the freedom fighter quota in class XI for the 2025-26 academic session.

In a notice issued on Sunday, the committee said only children of freedom fighters or martyred freedom fighters are eligible to apply under the quota.

It also instructed grandchildren of freedom fighters who have applied and authenticated their candidacy to cancel their applications by contacting the respective board and to resubmit them by September 1, 2025.

The committee said the instruction was issued in line with sub-section 3.2 of the Class XI Admission Policy-2025.

According to the notice, students selected under the quota must submit an attested copy of the gazette of the freedom fighter and produce the original document during admission.

“Otherwise, the board authorities will not be responsible for any complications arising in the admission process later,” the notice warned.