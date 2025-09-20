RU students on hunger strike against ward quota

Rajshahi University (RU) students have launched a hunger strike demanding withdrawal of the recently reintroduced ward quota in admissions.

The strike began around 5:30pm on Friday in front of the administration building, initially by Asadul Islam of the Department of Sanskrit Language and Literature. By Saturday afternoon, eight more students had joined him, bringing the total to nine. As of 3:30pm Saturday, they had been on strike for nearly 22 hours.

The other protesters are Sajibur Rahman of Islamic History and Culture; Arif Alvi, Abu Rahad and Syed Ispahani of Social Work; Taufiqul Islam of Applied Mathematics; Ramzanul Mubarak of Arabic; Nazmul Haq Ashik of Islamic Studies; and Redwan Ahmed Rifat of Botany.

Sajibur Rahman said: “We had abolished the ward quota after a long movement. Yet, while everyone is busy with the RU elections, the administration has reintroduced the staff quota. They have essentially hijacked the elections to make this decision. If they fail to hold the elections on time, they should resign.”

Sitting wrapped in a shroud, Asadul Islam declared: “We will continue this movement until death. If this unreasonable ward quota is not revoked, we will not take a single drop of water.”

University proctor Professor Md Mahbubur Rahman and student adviser Professor Md Amirul Islam Konok spoke with the students several times, but the protesters vowed to continue until their demand is met.

Professor Konok said: “The matter is under court consideration. If students wait until a verdict is delivered, a reasonable solution can be reached. If the university administration makes a decision now, it could favour one side, causing dissatisfaction.”

On Thursday, the admission committee decided to reinstate the ward quota, allowing conditional institutional benefits for children of RU teachers, officers and staff. The conditions include strict eligibility requirements, merit-based criteria, and limitations on the number of admissions per department. Students admitted under this quota will not be eligible for residential hall seats.