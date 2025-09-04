Rajshahi University student killed in road crash

A Rajshahi University student was killed after a battery-run autorickshaw crashed into a motorcycle carrying him and another at Binodpur Bazar on the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway late Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Ifthekharul Islam, a resident of New Market area in Dhaka. He was a fourth-year student of the English department at the university.

Quoting locals, police said the accident occurred around 11:30pm when Ifthekharul was riding on the back of a motorcycle with his friend.

As they were heading towards the Binodpur Gate, the autorickshaw suddenly attempted a U-turn and, due to its brake failure, rammed into the motorcycle. Ifthekharul fell to the ground and sustained critical injuries.

Fire service personnel immediately rescued him and took him to the emergency unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared him dead.

Dr Md Monimul Islam, chairman of the English department, said that both victims on the motorcycle were students of the same department.

Officer-in-Charge of Motihar police station Abdul Malek said the autorickshaw driver was detained shortly after the incident and legal action will be taken against him.