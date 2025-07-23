July 23: 7% quota gazette issued, protesters call for justice over deaths

On this day in 2024, the government formalized a 7% quota in public service, prompting mixed reactions. Protests continued over recent deaths. Internet and transport services were partially resumed after five days.

After five days of shutdown, broadband internet has been partially restored in several parts of the country. However, access to social media platforms remains restricted.

The government issued a gazette notification formalizing a 7% quota in public service, based on the Appellate Division’s verdict: 5% for freedom fighters, 1% for indigenous communities, and 1% for persons with disabilities and third-gender individuals.

Law Minister Anisul Haque said: “I believe it was a movement for quota reform, which was done,” adding that the government will look after the injured students.

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement (ADSM) Coordinator Nahid Islam welcomed the verdict and gazette as a win for protesters but demanded accountability for the recent bloodshed. “The movement will continue until justice is ensured for the deaths and injuries,” he said.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir accused the government of retaliating against protestors: “To take revenge on the people who protested against the anti-people government, the authority now slapped a curfew and deployed military, putting the people under harassment.”

Long-distance travel resumed on the Dhaka-Chittagong Highway and Padma Bridge Expressway following security deployment by BGB, RAB, and police.

Officer-in-Charges of Dhaka Metropolitan Police stations in Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Khilkhet, Kafrul, Darus Salam, Turag, Dakkhinkhan, and Kamrangirchar were transferred. Police Headquarters said it was part of a routine reshuffle.