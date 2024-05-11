Admission test for business unit of 7 DU-affiliated colleges held

The honours first-year admission test of the business unit of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University (DU) for the academic session 2023-2024 was held on Saturday.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal visited Eden Mohila College admission test centre on Saturday.

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad and Pro-VC

Prof Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar visited the admission test centres separately.

Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies and Coordinator of the admission test of the Business studies unit Prof Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen was present there.

There are 16,952 applicants for 4,892 seats in the Business Education Unit in seven government colleges this year.