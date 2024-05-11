Saturday, May 11, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Admission test for business unit of 7 DU-affiliated colleges held

  • DU VC visited Eden Mohila College admission test centre
  • 16,952 applicants for 4,892 available seats
File image of students participating in admission test. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 11 May 2024, 09:08 PM

The honours first-year admission test of the business unit of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University (DU) for the academic session 2023-2024 was held on Saturday.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal visited Eden Mohila College admission test centre on Saturday.

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad and Pro-VC
Prof Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar visited the admission test centres separately.

Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies and Coordinator of the admission test of the Business studies unit Prof Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen was present there.

There are 16,952 applicants for 4,892 seats in the Business Education Unit in seven government colleges this year.

Topics:

Admission Test
Read More

GST cluster entry tests: A unit results published

NSU hosts admission test for Summer 2024 semester

Dhaka University admission test results for 2023-24 session published

How to get the DU admission test results

Dental admission test results published, pass rate 44.4%

RU admission test begins amid massive preparations

Latest News

Fakhrul: Invisible force now running Bangladesh

13 detained from protest rally staged by job seekers on DU demanding extension of age limit

Iranian scholar lauds PM Hasina’s position on Palestine, her development efforts

Endrick in Brazil's Copa America squad but no Neymar

England great Anderson will make last Test appearance in WI clash

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x