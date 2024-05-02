Thursday, May 02, 2024

B unit cluster university entry test on Friday

  • 94,931 candidates will participate in the admission test
  • Candidates advised to arrive one hour before examination
File Image: Admission aspirants are seen participating in the NSU admission test in Dhaka on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 02 May 2024, 05:56 PM

To reduce the complications related to admission including travel, accommodation and food of the students, the entry exam for undergraduate first-year admission to 24 general and science and technology universities across the country is being conducted in a cluster system for the fourth time.

The admission test for candidates from the humanities department in the "B" unit is set to take place on Friday.

A total of 94,931 candidates will participate in the admission test for the "B" unit, according to a press release on Thursday.

The admission test for students applying from the humanities department in the "B" unit will commence from 11am-12pm on Friday.

Candidates are advised to arrive at their respective centres one hour before the examination starts to complete the necessary formalities.

On April 27, the admission test was conducted for students who passed the science department in the "A" unit, and the results for the "A" unit have already been announced, with a pass rate of 33.98%.

Dr Md Anwar Hossain, the convener of the Integrated Admission Committee for GST cluster universities and vice-chancellor of Just, said that executive magistrates and an ample number of law enforcement personnel will be deployed at the examination centres, as in previous admission tests.

Strict measures will be in place to prohibit the use of electronic devices, including mobile phones, during the examination, with severe legal consequences for any violations.

Candidates can find information regarding GST admission exam seat arrangements, results, instructions, and other updates on the official website: https://gstadmission.ac.bd.

Topics:

ExaminationCluster admission test
