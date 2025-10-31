Ebtedayee teachers continue sit-in for 19th day

Teachers of independent Ebtedayee madrasas continued their sit-in for the 19th consecutive day on Friday, demanding the swift implementation of the government’s announcement to nationalize all independent Ebtedayee madrasas in phases.

Since morning, the teachers were seen staging the demonstration in front of the National Press Club. They have announced a long march from the Press Club to the Jamuna on Sunday.

The protesting teachers said they were compelled to continue the movement due to bureaucratic complications and administrative indifference.

They alleged that the nationalization process had been delayed under various pretexts.

Although nine months have passed since the government announced the phased nationalization of all Ebtedayee madrasas, the plan has yet to be implemented, prompting teachers to resume their movement.

They also warned that their protests would continue until their demands are met.

Announcing the long march, the demonstrators said: "If our demands are not fulfilled by tomorrow, we will be compelled to begin our long march toward Jamuna on Sunday, as we have been pushed to the wall.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a clash broke out between police and demonstrating teachers when they attempted to march from the National Press Club toward the Secretariat.

Police dispersed them by using sound grenades, tear gas, and water cannons. Over 50 teachers were injured and received treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The Ebtedayee teachers have been staging their sit-in in front of the National Press Club since October 13.