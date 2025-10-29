Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Several injured as police break up Ebtedayee teachers’ march to Secretariat

Protesting teachers said they have been demonstrating to press home six demands

Police use water cannons and tear gas to disperse Ebtedayee madrasa teachers demonstrating in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Wednesday, 29 October 2025. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 04:32 PM

Police used water cannons, tear gas shells, and sound grenades to disperse Ebtedayee (primary-level) madrasa teachers marching towards the Secretariat on Wednesday, demanding nationalization of their jobs.

The incident occurred in front of the National Press Club, where police also charged the protesters with batons, leaving several injured.

According to reports, the Ebtedayee teachers had been demonstrating in front of the Press Club for several days under a makeshift tent. When they attempted to block the road on Wednesday, police urged them to move away.

However, the teachers became agitated and tried to proceed towards the Secretariat. As they ignored repeated instructions, police intervened with force to disperse them.

Protesting teachers said they have been demonstrating to press home six demands. These include withdrawal of the 2008 suspension order on registration of independent Ebtedayee madrasas; inclusion of registered but code-less madrasas under official board codes; formulation of a separate policy for independent Ebtedayee madrasas; approval for teaching, recognition, salaries, and benefits under the 2025 policy; recruitment of office assistants similar to primary schools; and permission to open pre-primary classes in independent Ebtedayee madrasas like government primary schools.

