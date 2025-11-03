Monday, November 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Ebtedayee teachers’ protest enters 22nd day; demands for nationalization persist

Teachers have vowed not to withdraw until all Ebtedayee madrasas are brought under government control

 
File Image: Ebtedayee teachers continue sit-in for 19th day. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 08:34 PM

The ongoing movement by Ebtedayee madrasa teachers entered its 22nd consecutive day on Monday, as teachers continued their sit-in in front of the National Press Club, demanding the nationalization of both aided and non-aided madrasas.

Despite repeated assurances from authorities, the teachers’ demands remain unfulfilled. They have pledged not to withdraw their protest until all Ebtedayee madrasas come under government control.

On Sunday, the Education Ministry had assured that the nationalization process for aided madrasas would begin by Monday. However, unassisted madrasa teachers expressed dissatisfaction, insisting their protest will continue until both aided and non-aided institutions are nationalized.

Earlier, teachers attempted a long march towards the State Guest House Jamuna but were stopped by police. A delegation later met ministry officials at the Secretariat, where it was decided to continue the movement.

The teachers began their sit-in on October 12, issuing an ultimatum for a gazette notification by Thursday and announcing a long march on Sunday.

The protest has occasionally turned violent. On Wednesday, a clash broke out between teachers and police during a march toward the Secretariat. Police used sound grenades, tear gas, and water cannons, leaving more than 50 teachers injured. Many received treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Movement leader Md Shamsul Alam condemned the police action and called for proper medical treatment for the injured, as well as accountability for those responsible.

Topics:

ProtestMadrasasEbtedayee
Read More

Ebtedayee madrasa teachers leave road after Secretariat talks

Ebtedayee madrasa teachers to march toward chief adviser’s residence

Ariful leads Sylhet sit-in over poor road, rail and air links

Workers protest leasing of New Mooring Terminal to foreign company

Ebtedayee teachers continue sit-in for 19th day

Several injured as police break up Ebtedayee teachers’ march to Secretariat

Latest News

Madrasa Teacher killed as miscreants attack BNP office in Khulna

Land senior secretary pledges pro-people services

Presence of methane gas detected in Rajshahi

Narsingdi police for action against AI misuse on social media

Export earnings drop for third straight month in October

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x