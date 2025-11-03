Ebtedayee teachers’ protest enters 22nd day; demands for nationalization persist

The ongoing movement by Ebtedayee madrasa teachers entered its 22nd consecutive day on Monday, as teachers continued their sit-in in front of the National Press Club, demanding the nationalization of both aided and non-aided madrasas.

Despite repeated assurances from authorities, the teachers’ demands remain unfulfilled. They have pledged not to withdraw their protest until all Ebtedayee madrasas come under government control.

On Sunday, the Education Ministry had assured that the nationalization process for aided madrasas would begin by Monday. However, unassisted madrasa teachers expressed dissatisfaction, insisting their protest will continue until both aided and non-aided institutions are nationalized.

Earlier, teachers attempted a long march towards the State Guest House Jamuna but were stopped by police. A delegation later met ministry officials at the Secretariat, where it was decided to continue the movement.

The teachers began their sit-in on October 12, issuing an ultimatum for a gazette notification by Thursday and announcing a long march on Sunday.

The protest has occasionally turned violent. On Wednesday, a clash broke out between teachers and police during a march toward the Secretariat. Police used sound grenades, tear gas, and water cannons, leaving more than 50 teachers injured. Many received treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Movement leader Md Shamsul Alam condemned the police action and called for proper medical treatment for the injured, as well as accountability for those responsible.