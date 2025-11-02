Sunday, November 02, 2025

Ebtedayee madrasa teachers leave road after Secretariat talks

Earlier, teachers began marching to the State Guest House Jamuna, but police stopped them near Kadam Fountain

Following discussions between teacher representatives and officials of the Technical and Madrasah Education Division at the Ministry of Education, the teachers agreed to clear the road. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 09:01 PM

Ebtedayee madrasa teachers, protesting for five demands, have ended their road blockade in front of the National Press Club after issuing a call for a demonstration.

Following discussions on Sunday evening between teacher representatives and officials of the Technical and Madrasah Education Division at the Ministry of Education, the teachers agreed to clear the road, according to media sources.

Earlier, the teachers had begun a march towards the State Guest House Jamuna, the official residence of the chief adviser, but the police stopped them near Kadam Fountain.

They then staged a sit-in on the road while representatives proceeded to the Secretariat for talks.

Returning from the Secretariat, Kazi Mokhlesur Rahman, chairman of the Independent Ebtedayee Madrasah Teachers’ Unity Front, said: “Our demands are five in total -- and the authorities have committed to fulfilling all. One of the demands will be signed on Monday.

