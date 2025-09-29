Youth electrocuted while repairing internet connection in Motijheel

A 23-year-old youth died after being electrocuted while working on an internet line in the Dilkusha area of Motijheel on Monday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Oliur Rahman, who hailed from Rangamatia village in Feni’s Parshuram upazila.

Oliur worked for an internet company and lived in Dhaka’s Fakirapool.

Around 2:45pm, he was accidentally electrocuted while working on a WiFi line and fell unconscious from an electric pole.

He was immediately rescued and rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Inspector Md Faruk of the DMCH police camp said that the body is being kept at the hospital morgue and that the relevant police station has been informed.