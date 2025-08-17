Sunday, August 17, 2025

Housewife electrocuted in Kurigram

Bhurungamari police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Al Helal Mahmud confirmed the incident

Representational Image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 01:41 AM

A housewife died from electrocution at Paschim Chhato Gopalpur village under Tilai union of Bhurungamari upazila in the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Zarina Begum, 40, wife of Safar Uddin of the same village.

A neighbour of the deceased had kept his newly purchased auto-rickshaw on charge last night. Zarina went to see the vehicle in the morning when she accidentally came in contact with a live wire, leaving her critically injured.

Later, she was rushed to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Bhurungamari police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Al Helal Mahmud confirmed the incident.

