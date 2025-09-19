Youth dies in motorcycle crash in Motijheel

A youth died after he lost control of his motorcycle before crashing into a tree on Fakirapool Culvert Road in the capital’s Motijheel area early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Maizul Alam Sifar, 27, son of Masud Alam of Sonapur village in Shahrasti upazila of Chandpur.

He lived in a rented house on Ranking Street in Wari. Sifar completed his HSC from Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College (BNMPC) and was preparing to enroll in a law college for LLB studies.

Witnesses said Sifar hit a tree while trying to give way to a battery-run autorickshaw, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 12:45am, where doctors declared him dead.

Confirming the death, Inspector Mohammad Faruk, in charge of DMCH police camp, said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue. Motijheel police have been informed of the incident.