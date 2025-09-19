Friday, September 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Youth dies in motorcycle crash in Motijheel

Inspector Mohammad Faruk of DMCH police confirmed the death, saying the body is at the hospital morgue and Motijheel police have been notified

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 05:33 PM

A youth died after he lost control of his motorcycle before crashing into a tree on Fakirapool Culvert Road in the capital’s Motijheel area early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Maizul Alam Sifar, 27, son of Masud Alam of Sonapur village in Shahrasti upazila of Chandpur.

He lived in a rented house on Ranking Street in Wari. Sifar completed his HSC from Birshreshtha Noor Mohammad Public College (BNMPC) and was preparing to enroll in a law college for LLB studies.

Witnesses said Sifar hit a tree while trying to give way to a battery-run autorickshaw, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 12:45am, where doctors declared him dead.

Confirming the death, Inspector Mohammad Faruk, in charge of DMCH police camp, said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue. Motijheel police have been informed of the incident.

Topics:

AccidentChandpurMotijheel
Read More

Hospital closed in Chandpur after newborn burial shock

One killed in Gopalganj road crash

2 killed in Feni road crash

2 killed as bus collides with CNG in Dhaka

2 killed in motorcycle accident in Manikganj

Body of 3-year-old recovered from pond in Chandpur; uncle, aunt held

Latest News

9-year-old drowns under Tongi bridge

Celebrities rally in London at Gaza fundraiser

Cyber law 2025: Online gamblers to face 2 years' jail or Tk 1C fine

Jaya Ahsan returns with fire—‘Fereshte’ drops, ‘Domm’ brews

CAB chief: Farmers forced to take high-interest loans under syndicate pressure

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x